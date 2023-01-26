TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX CWL)( OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial) today announced it has achieved an overall net promoter score (NPS) of 93 out of 100 from our clients for fiscal 2022. This is an increase from the previous score of 88 in fiscal 2021.

NPS is a measure of client satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? Scores range from negative 100 to 100 to gauge customer satisfaction. An NPS that is positive (i.e., higher than zero) is felt to be good and an NPS of +50 or over is excellent. In the business consulting industry, an NPS score of 62 is average, according to customer experience management firm Retently, making Caldwell's score of 93 especially commendable.

"We have been committed to client relationship excellence for over 50 years and it shows," said Chris Beck, president. "Our team combines the resources of a major international firm with the benefits of a boutique-style practice, integrating outcome-oriented service with innovative technology to deliver a wider range of talent acquisition solutions to our clients in support of our driving principle, that Talent Transforms."

Beck continued: "Each client and search are important to us, and we're able to approach them with focus and care. We love the work we do and the impact we have on the success of our clients and our candidates, which is clearly reflected in these industry-leading client satisfaction scores."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange ( TSX:CWL, Financial) and trade on the OTCQX Market ( OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Caldwell

[email protected]

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735831/Caldwell-Achieves-Outstanding-93-Net-Promoter-Score-NPS



