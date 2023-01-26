Caldwell Achieves Outstanding 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX CWL)(

OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial) today announced it has achieved an overall net promoter score (NPS) of 93 out of 100 from our clients for fiscal 2022. This is an increase from the previous score of 88 in fiscal 2021.

NPS is a measure of client satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? Scores range from negative 100 to 100 to gauge customer satisfaction. An NPS that is positive (i.e., higher than zero) is felt to be good and an NPS of +50 or over is excellent. In the business consulting industry, an NPS score of 62 is average, according to customer experience management firm Retently, making Caldwell's score of 93 especially commendable.

"We have been committed to client relationship excellence for over 50 years and it shows," said Chris Beck, president. "Our team combines the resources of a major international firm with the benefits of a boutique-style practice, integrating outcome-oriented service with innovative technology to deliver a wider range of talent acquisition solutions to our clients in support of our driving principle, that Talent Transforms."

Beck continued: "Each client and search are important to us, and we're able to approach them with focus and care. We love the work we do and the impact we have on the success of our clients and our candidates, which is clearly reflected in these industry-leading client satisfaction scores."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (

TSX:CWL, Financial) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF, Financial). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot
Caldwell
[email protected]
+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735831/Caldwell-Achieves-Outstanding-93-Net-Promoter-Score-NPS

img.ashx?id=735831

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.