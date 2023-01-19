Mass General Brigham, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(57.80%), AGG(38.19%), and COIN(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mass General Brigham, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mass General Brigham, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 88,609 shares. The trade had a 16.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $390.21 per share and a market cap of $292.83Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Mass General Brigham, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 240,310 shares. The trade had a 12.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.435 per share and a market cap of $86.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 60,710 shares in NYSE:WTTR, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.42 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Select Energy Services Inc traded for a price of $8.640000000000001 per share and a market cap of $990.61Mil. The stock has returned 29.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Select Energy Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 21,424 shares in NAS:RVMD, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.26 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Revolution Medicines Inc traded for a price of $27.62 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 17.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Revolution Medicines Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 73.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 20,957-share investment in NAS:JNCE. Previously, the stock had a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.89 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Jounce Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.065 per share and a market cap of $55.06Mil. The stock has returned -83.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

