WISeKey Joins Forces with The Hashgraph Association to Offer Trusted NFT Solutions via its WISe.ART Platform Built on Hedera.

GENEVA / Davos – 19 January 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that it has joined forces with The Hashgraph Association, the Swiss-based non-profit association that is accelerating broad adoption of the Hedera network globally, to offer Trusted NFTs via the WISe.ART NFT platform.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey noted: “We are thrilled to cooperate with The Hashgraph Association (THA) to commercially launch our Trusted NFTs solution. WISe.Art is a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, which has the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labelling options, and special NFT designs. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end environment.”

The WISe.Art platform allows trading of NFTs into WISeKey’s own TrustECoin cryptocurrency, enabling market participants to stay anonymous – if they so choose – while ensuring the necessary KYC processes to avoid unwanted activity on the marketplace. Built on Hedera, WISeID is a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP and digital certificate login, and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without having to type any passwords.

Hedera, the most innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy, is a decentralized, open-source, proof-of-stake public ledger that utilizes the leaderless, asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) hashgraph consensus algorithm. It is governed by a diverse, decentralized council of leading enterprises, universities, and web3 projects from around the world: abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF, eftpos, FIS, Google, IBM, IIT Madras, LG, LSE, Magalu, Nomura, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, UCL, Wipro, and Zain. Hedera’s performance-optimized Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contracts, along with its easy-to-use native tokenization and consensus service APIs, enable developers to create real-time web3 applications and ecosystems that will drive the future of the internet.

Additional security services include digital signature services for documents. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, that can be easily integrated by customers to enhance the security of their cloud applications. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said: “Creativity and security should always be at the heart of distributed ledger technology (DLT) innovation. We look forward to collaborating with WISeKey, which shares The Hashgraph Association’s vision to bring DLT technology into the mainstream. The creation of NFTs over the WISe.Art platform is secured through its high-grade security technologies and enables the authentication of physical objects and digital assets in a safe and compliant end-to-end process. This is a strong example of the impactful applications which can be built on the Hedera network.” What sets Hedera apart from other blockchains is its low, predictable fees, fair transaction ordering with consensus timestamps, and a robust codebase that ensures scalability and reliability at every layer of its network infrastructure.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association supports training and education programs across multiple industry verticals. In the forefront is the digital enablement and empowerment of the public through broad adoption of Hedera-powered enterprise-grade solutions and decentralized applications (dApps), which includes innovation, accreditation, and certification programs. As a non-profit organization headquartered in Switzerland, The Hashgraph Association promotes and provides funding for innovation, research and development for the benefit of economic inclusion and with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

