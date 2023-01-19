TINYBEANS UNCOVERS THAT FOLLOWING THE PANDEMIC 89% OF PARENTS PRIORITIZE TIME WITH THEIR KIDS VERSUS "ME TIME"

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the course of 2022, Tinybeans, the most trusted parenting platform inspiring millions of parents to create meaningful memories and privately share them, conducted three waves of research with parents across the nation, gathering insight on how the mindset of the modern parent has evolved.

Tinybeans_parent_survey.jpg

"There's this new generation of parents who have awoken to the importance of creating meaningful memories with their children," says Eddie Geller, CEO and Co-Founder of Tinybeans.

While the pandemic challenged household harmony worldwide, the research unveils parents have entered a new, optimistic phase in their parenting journey – this phase is being coined as "Parenting with Purpose". It is a sweet reprieve from the chaos and crisis of pandemic headlines to announce that parents are feeling more attached and committed to their children's success than before.

91% say the pandemic reminded them that family time is more important than anything else. Despite concerns from the general public regarding the state of the economy, Tinybeans confirmed that 84% of parents surveyed feel spending money on family activities and outings is a necessity, with parents still allocating $385 to family fun on a monthly basis.

In addition, 87% of respondents confirmed they would rather spend money on experiences versus things, and 95% look forward to family vacations that introduce their kids to new experiences. According to IATA the price of jet fuel has increased nearly 150% in the last year and hotel market data provider STR confirmed hotel prices increased by around 33% across the U.S. over the last year. Even with these soaring costs associated with travel, Tinybeans confirms parents' wallets are open, and families are allocating a minimum of $4,860 to vacations for the next 12 months.

"There's this new generation of parents who have awoken to the importance of creating meaningful memories with their children, and we are here to support that journey," says Eddie Geller, CEO and Co-Founder of Tinybeans. "I have four kids myself, and in my household "memories" don't always equate to joy and cheer, but we certainly try. It's a journey. I've come to appreciate as a parent you go from student to teacher, then back to student. I've learned more from my kids than anyone else."

"We are a product led company designed for parents and by parents. Some may even call us parent-obsessed. And it's this obsession that is fueling our commitment to supporting parents through all stages of their journey. This research allows us to serve the needs of our community in 2023 and help influencers in the parenting category identify key shifts in family life," says Geller.

If you have any additional questions on the Portrait of Family Life Research, please contact the Press Office at Tinybeans at [email protected].

About Tinybeans: Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans (ASX: TNY, OTCQB: TNYYF) is the inclusive go-to resource for 28M Millennial and GenZ parents For more info, visit Tinybeans.com, download the Tinybeans app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. Tinybeans enjoys over 130,000 5-star reviews and has been recognized by Apple for excellence in both content and utility, having been ranked as a top 3 most viewed and exclusive parenting partner for Apple Guides and twice being named U.S. app of the day.

Tinybeans.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY91828&sd=2023-01-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tinybeans-uncovers-that-following-the-pandemic-89-of-parents-prioritize-time-with-their-kids-versus-me-time-301726245.html

SOURCE Tinybeans

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY91828&Transmission_Id=202301191439PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY91828&DateId=20230119
