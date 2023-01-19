MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH is an asset management firm based out of Munich, Germany. The company is one of the two main subsidiaries of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Asset Management GmbH. The MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH was originally established under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and “only provides investment advice to affiliated companies (Munich Re Group) and all assets under management are beneficially owned by affiliated companies.” MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH itself is an investment company monitored by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. The company “renders investment management and consulting services to unaffiliated professional investors, manages special investment funds for institutional investors and mutual investment funds for private investors.” MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH is one of the major asset managers in Europe is responsible for most of the investments of Munich Re and ERGO. The company manages over 10 billion euros for a variety of companies. MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH mainly manages insurance company funds, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides services to banks and financial service providers, pension funds and pension organizations, and various charities and foundations, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, consumer discretionary, health care, consumer staples, industrials, energy, utilities and telecommunications, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. MeAG Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH holds its allocations an average of 5.88 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 29.32%. The company offers a variety of funds including its EuroFlex, EuroRent, RealReturn, EmerginMarkets, FairReturn, Dividends, GlobalBalance, and ProInvest funds, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $1.86Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.45%), MRK(3.44%), and LLY(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s top five trades of the quarter.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 124,751 shares. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.05.

On 01/19/2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $254.49 per share and a market cap of $72.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 275,576 shares in NAS:QCOM, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $118.98 per share and a market cap of $133.24Bil. The stock has returned -29.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 7.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 388,085-share investment in NAS:MDLZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.23 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $64.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $87.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 213,098 shares in NAS:CCEP, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.19 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC traded for a price of $56.16 per share and a market cap of $25.83Bil. The stock has returned -0.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought 989,255 shares of NYSE:DB for a total holding of 1,182,472. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.859999999999999.

On 01/19/2023, Deutsche Bank AG traded for a price of $12.805 per share and a market cap of $26.29Bil. The stock has returned -1.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Bank AG has a price-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-book ratio of 0.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.