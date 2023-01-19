Kingfisher Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $371.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(4.43%), MINT(3.75%), and SPXS(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kingfisher Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 326,011-share investment in NAS:SQQQ. Previously, the stock had a 5.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.46 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $4.63Bil. The stock has returned 29.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 179,581 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.03 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.6247 per share and a market cap of $26.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 141,005 shares in ARCA:MINT, giving the stock a 3.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.34 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.2897 per share and a market cap of $8.75Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 36,717-share investment in NYSE:MAA. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.75 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $156.605 per share and a market cap of $18.12Bil. The stock has returned -22.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 9.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 37,843-share investment in NYSE:CCI. Previously, the stock had a 1.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.23 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $145.51 per share and a market cap of $63.03Bil. The stock has returned -17.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-book ratio of 8.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.82 and a price-sales ratio of 9.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

