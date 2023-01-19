EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 565 stocks valued at a total of $491.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(18.09%), VOO(11.57%), and JPST(9.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 200,245 shares. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.34.

On 01/19/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.2897 per share and a market cap of $8.75Bil. The stock has returned -0.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 269,877 shares. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.31 per share and a market cap of $24.21Bil. The stock has returned 1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 102,249 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.8.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.30500000000001 per share and a market cap of $38.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought 140,945 shares of NAS:IBTD for a total holding of 305,602. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.58.

On 01/19/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $24.755 per share and a market cap of $2.39Bil. The stock has returned -0.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 4,471 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $196.1182 per share and a market cap of $268.69Bil. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

