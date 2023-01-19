Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $1.34Bil. The top holdings were HYG(3.36%), AAPL(3.21%), and ABBV(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 273,327 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 01/19/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $87.36 per share and a market cap of $114.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHRW by 193,161 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.22.

On 01/19/2023, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $93.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $10.93Bil. The stock has returned -11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-book ratio of 6.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 118,188 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/19/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $135.87 per share and a market cap of $2,151.35Bil. The stock has returned -17.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-book ratio of 42.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.65 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 103,098 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 105,439. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 01/19/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $170.45 per share and a market cap of $445.75Bil. The stock has returned 4.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 28,470 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $501.4 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $568.5556 per share and a market cap of $237.38Bil. The stock has returned 3.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-book ratio of 10.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 7.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

