Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1135 stocks valued at a total of $3.95Bil. The top holdings were VOO(3.89%), SPY(3.51%), and AAPL(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTI by 912,278 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.12.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.0401 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned -6.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 492,140 shares in ARCA:CMF, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.4 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.6699 per share and a market cap of $2.06Bil. The stock has returned -4.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. bought 521,993 shares of ARCA:PULS for a total holding of 544,225. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.74.

On 01/19/2023, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.265 per share and a market cap of $3.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced their investment in ARCA:HYMB by 236,543 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.53 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned -10.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. bought 56,548 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 362,516. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/19/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $390.8 per share and a market cap of $365.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-book ratio of 3.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

