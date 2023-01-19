LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SCHUETZENSTRASSE 6 PFAEFFIKON, V8 8808

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $3.42Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.64%), EL(8.42%), and GOOGL(6.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 888,820 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.65.

On 01/19/2023, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $61.31 per share and a market cap of $31.48Bil. The stock has returned -27.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:HAE by 473,510 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.38.

On 01/19/2023, Haemonetics Corp traded for a price of $86.7 per share and a market cap of $4.39Bil. The stock has returned 71.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haemonetics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:A by 269,740 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.77.

On 01/19/2023, Agilent Technologies Inc traded for a price of $154.04 per share and a market cap of $45.61Bil. The stock has returned 10.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agilent Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-book ratio of 8.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.83 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. bought 434,320 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 1,259,677. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 01/19/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.19 per share and a market cap of $87.94Bil. The stock has returned -55.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, LGT CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. bought 304,280 shares of NAS:QDEL for a total holding of 625,386. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.7.

On 01/19/2023, QuidelOrtho Corp traded for a price of $85.63500000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.68Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, QuidelOrtho Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

