HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(34.96%), IVE(23.26%), and IJS(2.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE’s top five trades of the quarter.

HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,273 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $392.69 per share and a market cap of $294.19Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 4,913 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.12.

On 01/19/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.2841 per share and a market cap of $25.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 1,167 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 01/19/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $352.33 per share and a market cap of $335.21Bil. The stock has returned 44.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-book ratio of 33.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE bought 1,214 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 3,825. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/19/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $276.875 per share and a market cap of $147.16Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a price-book ratio of 5.52.

The guru established a new position worth 4,828 shares in NAS:CSCO, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.52 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.62 per share and a market cap of $191.38Bil. The stock has returned -18.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

