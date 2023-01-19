Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $169.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.27%), AAPL(4.63%), and BRK.B(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 72,446-share investment in NAS:MDLZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.23 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $64.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $87.95Bil. The stock has returned -2.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 253,352-share investment in NYSE:T. Previously, the stock had a 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.9 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.89 per share and a market cap of $134.59Bil. The stock has returned -3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 13,801 shares in NYSE:CI, giving the stock a 2.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.43 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $310.1 per share and a market cap of $94.81Bil. The stock has returned 31.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 47,402 shares in NYSE:EMR, giving the stock a 2.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.89 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $87.48999999999999 per share and a market cap of $50.87Bil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 88,573-share investment in NYSE:AEM. Previously, the stock had a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.2 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $55.89 per share and a market cap of $25.58Bil. The stock has returned 5.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

