Seelaus Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.75%), SPY(3.36%), and MSFT(2.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 83,982-share investment in NAS:VRRM. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.2 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Verra Mobility Corp traded for a price of $14.815 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verra Mobility Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-book ratio of 11.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 14,061 shares in NYSE:ORCL, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $86.47 per share and a market cap of $232.88Bil. The stock has returned 4.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 8,569 shares in NYSE:J, giving the stock a 0.8100000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.72 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc traded for a price of $119.3 per share and a market cap of $15.11Bil. The stock has returned -6.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GNRC by 5,325 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.16.

On 01/19/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $106.675 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -63.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 27,650 shares in NYSE:PRGO, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.23 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $36.38 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -6.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

