SYM FINANCIAL Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $421.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAI(32.45%), NTSI(13.42%), and VOE(13.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,450,317 shares in ARCA:DFAI, giving the stock a 32.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.89 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $26.785 per share and a market cap of $2.96Bil. The stock has returned -6.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.46.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:NTSX by 1,495,087 shares. The trade had a 22.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.57.

On 01/19/2023, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund traded for a price of $33.6401 per share and a market cap of $740.85Mil. The stock has returned -18.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

The guru established a new position worth 1,778,748 shares in ARCA:NTSI, giving the stock a 13.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.15 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund traded for a price of $34.23 per share and a market cap of $218.72Mil. The stock has returned -11.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

The guru established a new position worth 411,405 shares in ARCA:VOE, giving the stock a 13.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.18 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $138.85 per share and a market cap of $16.40Bil. The stock has returned -4.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

The guru established a new position worth 91,531 shares in ARCA:VIOV, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.41 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $166.46 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

