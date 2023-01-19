Fundamentun, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $560.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(5.78%), DGRW(5.34%), and BND(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fundamentun, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 369,477 shares in ARCA:QLTA, giving the stock a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.88 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.32 per share and a market cap of $789.38Mil. The stock has returned -9.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 201,842-share investment in ARCA:PUTW. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.94 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund traded for a price of $30.62 per share and a market cap of $101.05Mil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Fundamentun, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 32,344 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/19/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $94.38 per share and a market cap of $961.99Bil. The stock has returned -39.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-book ratio of 7.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Fundamentun, LLC bought 122,963 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 445,817. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.13.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.4989 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Fundamentun, LLC bought 62,030 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 66,698. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.815 per share and a market cap of $18.40Bil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a price-book ratio of 4.41.

