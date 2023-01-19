TSFG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1052 N WESTERN AVE LAKE FOREST, IL 60045

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1066 stocks valued at a total of $252.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(8.05%), VTI(6.74%), and IWF(5.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TSFG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 25,310 shares in ARCA:ONEV, giving the stock a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.89 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF traded for a price of $104.99 per share and a market cap of $572.20Mil. The stock has returned -2.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

During the quarter, TSFG, LLC bought 50,124 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 54,522. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.91.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.46 per share and a market cap of $13.91Bil. The stock has returned -21.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a price-book ratio of 6.08.

During the quarter, TSFG, LLC bought 17,895 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 47,749. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.715 per share and a market cap of $99.72Bil. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

During the quarter, TSFG, LLC bought 57,463 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 59,903. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.1.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.04 per share and a market cap of $15.74Bil. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

TSFG, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 6,759 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $196.1182 per share and a market cap of $268.69Bil. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.