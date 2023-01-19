Provident Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were VOOV(10.47%), DGRO(10.38%), and SCHX(8.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Provident Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 31,312 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $44.9869 per share and a market cap of $107.49Bil. The stock has returned -8.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru sold out of their 40,671-share investment in BATS:PAVE. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.07 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF traded for a price of $27.31 per share and a market cap of $3.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.90.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOOV by 6,240 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.24.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $144.178 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 25,466 shares in ARCA:KMLM, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.39 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF traded for a price of $29.075 per share and a market cap of $247.18Mil. The stock has returned 15.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 17,431 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.26.

On 01/19/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.19 per share and a market cap of $29.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

