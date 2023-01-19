Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8711 WINDSOR PKWY STE. 4 JOHSTON, IA 50131

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 288 stocks valued at a total of $185.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(11.32%), VOOG(8.18%), and FLRN(7.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 116,479 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 193,830. The trade had a 6.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.59.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $108.3219 per share and a market cap of $49.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 43,079 shares of ARCA:VOOG for a total holding of 71,814. The trade had a 4.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.11.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $214.22 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned -21.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a price-book ratio of 6.09.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 281,881 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 451,103. The trade had a 4.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.13.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.4989 per share and a market cap of $3.04Bil. The stock has returned 1.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 105,980 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 174,173. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.47.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.855 per share and a market cap of $41.97Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 71,131 shares of ARCA:LQD for a total holding of 117,722. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.09.

On 01/19/2023, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $111.215 per share and a market cap of $39.65Bil. The stock has returned -10.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.