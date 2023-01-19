Compass Advisory Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(7.55%), SCHX(6.74%), and BALT(6.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Compass Advisory Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AZBJ by 423,214 shares. The trade had a 6.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.66.

On 01/19/2023, AZBJ traded for a price of $25.5905 per share and a market cap of $55.02Mil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought 355,857 shares of BATS:BALT for a total holding of 398,564. The trade had a 5.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.25.

On 01/19/2023, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF traded for a price of $26.72 per share and a market cap of $323.69Mil. The stock has returned 3.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced their investment in BATS:UJAN by 332,919 shares. The trade had a 5.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.56.

On 01/19/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $30.22 per share and a market cap of $187.43Mil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 95,253 shares. The trade had a 4.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.38 per share and a market cap of $41.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought 190,622 shares of BATS:PJAN for a total holding of 287,689. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.19.

On 01/19/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $32.125 per share and a market cap of $623.40Mil. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

