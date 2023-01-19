Applied Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(17.82%), VOO(15.00%), and VEA(10.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Applied Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Applied Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 103,336 shares. The trade had a 5.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.38 per share and a market cap of $41.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 27,538-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.8 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.30500000000001 per share and a market cap of $38.28Bil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Applied Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFUS by 38,038 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.64.

On 01/19/2023, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $42.54 per share and a market cap of $5.69Bil. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

During the quarter, Applied Capital LLC bought 51,576 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 1,010,941. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 01/19/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.93 per share and a market cap of $16.86Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

The guru sold out of their 52,563-share investment in ARCA:DFAU. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.08 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $27.72 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned -10.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.37.

