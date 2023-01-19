Marion Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were VCIT(9.72%), IEFA(7.37%), and VCSH(6.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marion Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Marion Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIB by 623,129 shares. The trade had a 10.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.46.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.705 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Marion Wealth Management bought 293,254 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 297,414. The trade had a 9.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.47.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.855 per share and a market cap of $41.97Bil. The stock has returned -8.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Marion Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SPSB by 486,851 shares. The trade had a 7.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.13.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.66 per share and a market cap of $7.91Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Marion Wealth Management bought 214,273 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 217,172. The trade had a 6.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.38 per share and a market cap of $41.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 159,982-share investment in ARCA:GBUG. Previously, the stock had a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.33 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD 25 - Ser A traded for a price of $29.5954 per share and a market cap of $7.24Mil. The stock has returned -1.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

