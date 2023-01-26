MORGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Eaton ( NYSE:ETN, Financial), the intelligent power management company, has joined forces with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to offer a tailored finance solution to help business owners accelerate their energy transition while preserving cashflow.

In an era of elevated energy prices, business owners are increasingly looking to invest in technology that will help them to reduce energy costs and ensure business continuity. Energy storage, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and EV charging infrastructure can help achieve these goals.

The solution developed by Eaton and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions offers a predictable fixed payment that includes infrastructure and equipment, as well as access to Eaton's global service network.

Andreea Laplace, strategic financing and venture business development director at Eaton, said: "By taking an integrated approach to the energy transition, businesses will reap additional cost-savings and reduce their carbon footprint. Our Buildings as a Grid approach can include any combination of EV charging infrastructure, energy storage and renewable generation, but implementing all three yields most benefits.

"Our EnergyAware UPS combines UPS technology with advanced energy storage functions to protect valuable equipment from power disturbances, while also leveraging batteries to reduce operating costs or earn money from energy market participation.

"The financial solution we are offering with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions gives customers access to energy transition technologies affordably, helping them to conserve cash while at the same time making a positive environmental impact."

Pascale Favre, head of the Technology Lifecycle Solutions business line at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions said: "Eaton's approach is in line with our aim to support our clients' transition with our Group strategic plan: Growth, Technology, Sustainability 2025. This is why we are looking forward to accompanying Eaton and its customers in deploying sustainable infrastructure and equipment."

The finance programme is available now in France, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Germany and the UK, with further European expansion planned for later in 2023.

To find out more: www.eaton.com/leasing.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

As the European leader in asset finance, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions supports the growth of its clients and industrial partners by offering rental and finance solutions with services for their professional equipment.

In 2021, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions financed 343,000 projects for a total volume of 14.7 billion euros in 20 countries, in Europe, Asia, the United States and Canada.

Find out more at: leasingsolutions.bnpparibas.com/en

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading European bank for Corporate clients. It aims to be the key partner for North American companies in Europe and to accompany them in reaching their ESG objectives.

