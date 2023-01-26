Interview With Paramount Global - Our ESG Reporting Journey So Far

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Paramount:f4799bf1-01b2-4314-aea1-d5b84f788d85.jpg

Originally published by CDP

In this interview, Jessica Thurston, Vice President, ESG Strategy at Paramount Global, one of the world's leading producers of premium entertainment content, speaks to ESG software solutions provider Greenstone about the strong influence of the media and entertainment industry and the significance of Paramount's evolving ESG strategy.

0What does Paramount's ESG reporting journey look like so far?

We are relatively early in our journey of telling our ESG story; and started by publishing our first company-wide ESG report in 2019-2020. This included a materiality assessment - a comprehensive analysis of the topic areas that are most relevant to Paramount, according to key internal and external stakeholders.

In our second annual ESG report, we expanded upon our initial reporting and commitments, including the publishing of our in-development company-wide ESG goals across our three ESG priority areas: On-Screen Content and Social Impact, Workforce and Culture, and Sustainable Production and Operations.

Our latest and third ESG report (2021-2022) highlights how we've progressed on our ESG strategy and goals across the three focus areas. We've also provided updates on our workforce and environmental impact data, and a more detailed overview of our ESG governance practices.

We used external ESG reporting frameworks and guidance to influence the development of this report, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The effort to calculate carbon emissions across our global portfolio is a process we will continue to improve upon and manage. Over the last two years, through our partnership with Greenstone, we have advanced our reporting on carbon emissions in several areas.

We are committed to improving our data coverage and accuracy across all three scopes, including data from productions. However, where actual data is not available we worked in collaboration with Greenstone to calculate estimates using established third-party benchmarks. This year we were also able to launch a commuter survey to capture commuter emissions data for the first time and will continue to run this survey alongside Paramount's annual Green Week.

Read the full interview here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Paramount



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735956/Interview-With-Paramount-Global--Our-ESG-Reporting-Journey-So-Far

img.ashx?id=735956

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.