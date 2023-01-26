Dow Chairman and CEO, Jim Fitterling, Named #1 on 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players Ranking

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Congratulations to our chairman and CEO, Jim Fitterling, named #1 on the 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking.

His bold vision for industry growth through decarbonization and transforming plastic waste has earned him this top spot.

About Dow
Dow (

NYSE:DOW, Financial) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

