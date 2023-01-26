UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A GEORGIA COMMUNITY THROUGH ITS QUALIFIED OPPORTUNITY ZONE FUND

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (: UMH) today announced that it closed on the acquisition of a manufactured home community located in Albany, Georgia, for a total purchase price of $3.65 million through UMH’s qualified opportunity zone fund. This brand-new community contains 118 developed homesites and is situated on approximately 26 acres.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Mighty Oak, a newly-developed manufactured housing community located in Albany, Georgia. This is our first community located in Georgia and it further expands our footprint in the Southeast. Several major corporations located nearby, such as Pratt Industries, Thrush Aircraft and Amadas Industries, have made or have announced plans to make significant new capital investments to their facilities, creating a growing workforce in Albany that needs quality affordable housing. We, therefore, plan to implement our rental home program in our community, which should result in rapid infill and strong returns.

“This is our second community acquired through our qualified opportunity zone fund. By providing quality affordable housing in opportunity zones, we will help make these areas even more attractive to employers who need housing for their employees. UMH will earn fees to manage the community and will have the first right to purchase the community upon divestiture by the fund. We look forward to acquiring additional communities in opportunity zones throughout the country.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities with approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also owns and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

# # # #

ti?nf=ODczMzEzNiM1MzY1MTAzIzUwMDA2NjQyNg==
UMH-Properties-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.