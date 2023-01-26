Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. To access the call by phone, please use this link (https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI676b1bca7fca4eeaa60be7e9c39f206b) and you will be provided with dial-in details, including a personal pin.

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company based in San Diego, California, creates new possibilities for people living with diabetes, their loved ones, and healthcare providers through a positively different experience. The Company’s human-centered approach to design, development, and support delivers innovative products and services for people who use insulin. Tandem manufactures and sells the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 and Control-IQ are trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

