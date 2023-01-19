Round Rock Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $244.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(11.30%), QQQ(7.51%), and VO(7.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Round Rock Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Round Rock Advisors, LLC bought 51,788 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 121,553. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Round Rock Advisors, LLC bought 16,572 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 37,946. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.69.

On 01/19/2023, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $127.88 per share and a market cap of $38.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a price-book ratio of 6.95.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 6,692 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/19/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.15 per share and a market cap of $146.28Bil. The stock has returned -24.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a price-book ratio of 5.47.

The guru established a new position worth 5,303 shares in ARCA:XSD, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.93 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Semiconductors ETF traded for a price of $180.86 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Semiconductors ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

Round Rock Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SMH by 3,917 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.36.

On 01/19/2023, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $220.19 per share and a market cap of $6.97Bil. The stock has returned -21.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a price-book ratio of 4.35.

