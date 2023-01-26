ESS+Tech%2C+Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE%3AGWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage solutions, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be disseminated on March 1, 2023 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 via telephone by calling (833) 927-1758 in the U.S., or for international callers, by calling +1 (929) 526-1599 and entering conference ID 710604. A telephone replay will be available until March 8, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., or for international callers, +44 (204) 525-0658 with conference ID 778697. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on ESS’ Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.essinc.com%2F.

A replay of the call will be available via the web at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.essinc.com%2F.

About ESS, Inc.

At ESS (NYSE: GWH), our mission is to accelerate global decarbonization by providing safe, sustainable, long-duration energy storage that powers people, communities and businesses with clean, renewable energy anytime and anywhere it’s needed. As more renewable energy is added to the grid, long-duration energy storage is essential to providing the reliability and resiliency we need when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing.

Our technology uses earth-abundant iron, salt and water to deliver environmentally safe solutions capable of providing up to 12 hours of flexible energy capacity for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, independent power producers, utilities and other large energy users to deploy reliable, sustainable long-duration energy storage solutions. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005824/en/