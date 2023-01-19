WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 189 PORTSMOUTH, RI 02871

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(6.14%), FVD(5.95%), and JPST(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC bought 18,389 shares of ARCA:VOOG for a total holding of 20,106. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.11.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $213.04 per share and a market cap of $6.50Bil. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 9,465 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/19/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.15 per share and a market cap of $146.28Bil. The stock has returned -24.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a price-book ratio of 5.47.

During the quarter, WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC bought 61,295 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 75,130. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.02.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $45.69 per share and a market cap of $14.72Bil. The stock has returned -12.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC bought 12,725 shares of ARCA:IYK for a total holding of 27,930. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.35.

On 01/19/2023, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $195.22 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a price-book ratio of 4.52.

During the quarter, WealthCare Investment Partners, LLC bought 49,612 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 161,326. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.