FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(6.23%), JPST(3.99%), and VONV(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 42,671 shares of ARCA:JAVA for a total holding of 51,543. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.67.

On 01/19/2023, JPMorgan Active Value ETF traded for a price of $51.91 per share and a market cap of $319.25Mil. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

During the quarter, FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 11,083 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 28,512. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.02.

On 01/19/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.21 per share and a market cap of $33.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 48,350 shares of ARCA:CGGO for a total holding of 90,283. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.44.

On 01/19/2023, Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.07 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.14.

During the quarter, FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 7,701 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 58,487. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.89.

On 01/19/2023, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $89.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $25.72Bil. The stock has returned -11.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, FSM Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 6,457 shares of NYSE:BOND for a total holding of 45,985. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.69.

On 01/19/2023, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $3.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

