BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company ( NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate at the Jefferies Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado on January 22-24, 2023. The webcast of the Noodles & Company’s fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



The webcast will be available on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, from noodles and flavors that you know and love, to new ones you’re about to discover for the first time. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to good-for-you Zoodles, Noodles serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of over 450 restaurants and approximately 9,000 passionate team members, Noodles is dedicated to nourishing and inspiring every guest who walks through the door. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

