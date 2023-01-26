Domo Announces Domopalooza 2023, its Award-Winning Annual Customer Event

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced Domopalooza 2023, taking place virtually on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Now in its ninth year, Domo’s annual customer event will include inspiring main stage speakers, dynamic live roundtable discussions, instructional workshops on innovative approaches to data and technical how-to’s on impactful tools, as well as in-depth Domo training sessions.

As part of today’s announcement, Domo shared that business, data and tech leaders from Constellium, CleanChoice Energy and Regional One Health will be presenting on the Domopalooza main stage. These speakers will discuss the power of data in their own organizations and will showcase their key findings in how data and Domo have driven business impact by simplifying the way work gets done.

Attendees can now register and stay up-to-date on the latest agenda here.

“We’re thrilled to deliver Domopalooza 2023 virtually again this year, where we will showcase what we’ve been working on and share the best practices of our customers and business leaders. Domopalooza brings together our amazing community of data practitioners and innovators, offering incredible education, training and networking opportunities. Join us for inspiration and insight on how to multiply your impact through data,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO.

Domopalooza is for anyone who is looking to approach BI in new ways, modernize business processes and to learn how to put data to work for everyone as the catalyst to multiply impact. With educational product presentations and trainings, and over 20 breakout sessions, industry roundtables and product workshops, attendees will get to learn how to stay ahead of the evolving relationship between people, data, and business context, while exploring Domo’s product vision to help scale data and processes in record time.

For more information on the Domopalooza 2023 agenda, as well as to register, visit here.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

