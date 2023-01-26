Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, announced today its participation in the 2023 Pool and Spa Show in Atlantic City, N.J., from January 24-26, 2023.

“For nearly 100 years, Hayward has helped pool owners create their own water experience through convenient solutions that improve ambiance, efficiency and comfort, and we look forward to showcasing our latest innovations at this year’s event,” said Matt Kimball, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Hayward.

Hayward will demonstrate its latest residential and commercial technology including sanitization and automation products, lighting and water features, ENERGY STAR certified pumps, heaters and heat pumps, as well as pool cleaners.

With the additions of J&J Electronics, Water Works Technologies Group, LLC, SmartPower™ and Valve Technologies, LLC, Hayward continues to lead the industry in connected technologies. Hayward’s Omni® systems, and IoT-enabled SmartPad™, allow pool products to communicate with each other and be controlled from a smart device. This allows consumers to spend more time enjoying their pool rather than managing it.

Hayward representatives will be available at Booth #2819 to discuss the Company’s award-winning, industry-leading products.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

