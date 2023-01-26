NETSTREIT Corp. (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today announced the 2022 tax treatment of the Company’s common stock distributions, as described below.

CUSIP: 64119V303

Record Date Payable Date Rate per Share Ordinary Dividends Qualified Dividends

(Amount included in Ordinary Dividends) Section 199A Dividends (Amount included in

Ordinary Dividends) Total Capital

Gain Distribution 20% Capital Gain Rate Unrecaptured Section 1250

Gain Section 897 Capital Gain Non-Dividend Distributions 03/15/22 03/30/22 $ 0.2000 $ 0.1692 $ 0.0074 $ 0.1618 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0036 $ 0.0058 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0214 06/01/22 06/15/22 $ 0.2000 $ 0.1692 $ 0.0074 $ 0.1618 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0036 $ 0.0058 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0214 09/01/22 09/15/22 $ 0.2000 $ 0.1692 $ 0.0074 $ 0.1618 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0036 $ 0.0058 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0214 12/01/22 12/15/22 $ 0.2000 $ 0.1692 $ 0.0074 $ 0.1618 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0036 $ 0.0058 $ 0.0094 $ 0.0214

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

