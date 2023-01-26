ESCO Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

St. Louis, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (:ESE) will report its first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, followed by a conference call where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Event: First Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, February 8
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time

The conference call webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com. The slide presentation will be utilized during the call and will be posted on the website prior to the call. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link.

For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call on the Company’s investor website.

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense and industrial customers. ESCO is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

