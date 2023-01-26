Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced Adam Haughton has been named Chief Investment Officer of Bridge Renewable Energy, effective December 12, 2022.

Bridge Renewable Energy is a partnership between Bridge and Lumen Energy Inc. (“Lumen”) that seeks to create value through the production of clean energy. Launched in July 2022, Bridge Renewable Energy is focused on building and operating renewable energy infrastructure on existing commercial properties to meet the growing demand for green energy.

Mr. Haughton brings over 15 years of solar investment management, finance and engineering experience to Bridge. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer of New Energy Solar Manager (NESM), where he managed the origination, structuring and execution of new investments for the firm’s two public investment funds.

“As Bridge continues to diversify its platform, Bridge Renewable Energy is capitalizing on an exciting opportunity, offering best-in-class design, procurement, construction and operation of solar projects on properties owned by Bridge-managed funds and third-party assets,” said Robert Morse, Executive Chairman of Bridge. “We look forward to benefiting from Adam’s deep experience and believe Bridge Renewable Energy is well positioned to deliver on our goals and generate positive results for investors and tenants while reducing the carbon footprint of commercial properties across the United States.”

“We are pleased to welcome Adam to Bridge Renewable Energy,” said Jonathan Slager, Chief Executive Officer of Bridge. “Adam brings an impressive background in solar investment management, and we are confident that he is the right person to help advance Bridge Renewable Energy’s strategy to meet the growing demand for green energy while at the same time providing owners and tenants with a discount to market energy prices.”

“I am honored to join such a talented team and to represent Bridge Renewable Energy as a catalyst for positive change, and help move the energy transition forward,” said Mr. Haughton. “I look forward to leveraging Bridge Renewable Energy’s data analytics and local expertise to deploy renewable energy infrastructure at scale. I believe in Bridge Renewable Energy’s mission and I am confident that our work will benefit Bridge’s investors, tenants and other stakeholders, as well as our planet.”

About Adam Haughton

Mr. Haughton brings over 15 years of solar investment management, finance and engineering experience to Bridge. Most recently, Mr. Haughton served as Chief Investment Officer of New Energy Solar (NESM) where he managed the origination, structuring and execution of new investments for the firm’s two public investment funds. Before that, he served as an Investments Director for NESM. Prior to joining NESM in 2018, Mr. Haughton worked in the investment banking groups of Greentech Capital Advisors and Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he advised on a range of public and private M&A and capital market transactions across the sustainable infrastructure and global industrials verticals.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Haughton was a Development Engineer at SunEdison, responsible for the development and design of utility-scale and commercial and industrial solar installations in the U.S. Mr. Haughton holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business and a BS in Materials Engineering from the University of Maryland, A. James Clark School of Engineering.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $43.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease, real estate-backed credit, renewable energy, and proptech.

Forward-Looking Statements

