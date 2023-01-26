Fair Isaac Corporation Announces Date for Reporting of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

FICO (

NYSE:FICO, Financial), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, will announce its first quarter fiscal 2023 results on January 26, 2023, after the market closes and will host a conference call on January 26th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central/ 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed at FICO’s website at www.fico.com%2Finvestors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Event+Calendar under Past Events through January 26, 2024.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com

Join the conversation at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Ffico & http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fico.com%2Fen%2Fblogs%2F

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com%2Fnews.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005690r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005690/en/

