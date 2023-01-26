Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 16

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian ( APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, following the close of market on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can dial in the same way they always have, using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.appian.com after the conclusion of the live conference call.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
[email protected]

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
[email protected]

Source: Appian Corporation

