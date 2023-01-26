Gulfport Energy Corporation Names John Reinhart Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE: GPOR) today named John Reinhart President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective January 24, 2023. Tim Cutt, who has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman since 2021, will retain his position of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome John to Gulfport,” Cutt said. “John has a proven track record of instilling a culture anchored on driving operational excellence, accountability, transparency and safety and he will bring strong leadership during this time of great opportunity for our Company. The Board and I look forward to working with John and the management team to build on the momentum we have created and continue establishing Gulfport as an attractive investment opportunity in our sector.”

“I am excited to join the Gulfport team,” Reinhart said. “The Company is at a pivotal stage in its evolution and I look forward to working alongside our teams in optimizing corporate, financial and operational achievements that will build on the solid foundation that has been established.”

“Gulfport and our shareholders greatly benefited from Tim’s steady leadership during such a critical time for our Company,” Lead Independent Director David Wolf added. “Tim helped transform Gulfport, building a team and culture which has positioned Gulfport for continued sustainable success. We thank him for his service and are grateful he will continue to lead our Board as we welcome John to our company.”

Reinhart joins Gulfport with over two decades of oil and gas industry leadership experience. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Montage Resources Corporation where he led actions that positioned Montage as an attractive strategic partner with sufficient scale, low debt profile and achievement of top-quartile operational and financial metrics. Reinhart previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Mountain Resources and as Chief Operating Officer at Ascent Resources. He started his oil and gas career at SLB before joining Chesapeake Energy Corporation, where he held operations roles with increasing responsibility. Reinhart began his career in the United States Army, serving tours in Panama and Iraq.

About Gulfport

Gulfport is an independent, natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States with primary focus in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Our principal properties are located in eastern Ohio targeting the Utica formation and in central Oklahoma targeting the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer formations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005830r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005830/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.