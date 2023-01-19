Saul Centers, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the income tax treatment of its 2022 dividends. During 2022, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends on its Common Stock totaling $2.32 per share. For tax purposes, 56.8% of the dividends ($1.32 per common share) are characterized as ordinary income, while 43.2% of the dividends ($1.00 per common share) are characterized as return of capital. The information will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV and the ordinary income portion will be reported as section 199A dividends.

During 2022, the Company declared and paid the following dividends on its preferred stock:

  • Four dividends totaling $1.53125 per depositary share on its 6.125% Series D Preferred Stock; and
  • Four dividends totaling $1.50000 per depositary share on its 6.000% Series E Preferred Stock

For tax purposes, 100.0% of the Preferred Stock dividends are characterized as ordinary income. The information will be reported to shareholders on Form 1099-DIV and will be reported as section 199A dividends.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

More information about Saul Centers, Inc. is available on the Company's website at www.SaulCenters.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE91924&sd=2023-01-19 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saul-centers-inc-announces-tax-treatment-of-2022-dividends-301726304.html

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE91924&Transmission_Id=202301191605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE91924&DateId=20230119
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.