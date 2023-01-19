PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Equipment, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the introduction of its "Back of Store" solutions and Marathon Certified Remanufactured™ (MCR) program. Both initiatives will enable waste generators—retailers, manufacturers, universities, and other institutions—to lower costs, increase efficiency, and advance their sustainability objectives.

"Retailers are faced with numerous issues that leave them having to choose between focusing on the front of the store – which has an immediate impact on their top line – and the back of the store – which, if not properly managed, can have adverse effects on many aspects of their operations," said Pat Carroll, President of ESG. "Thanks to Marathon Equipment's deployment of the Connected Collections® digital solutions, retailers are no longer required to make this difficult choice, and can instead truly focus on the front of the store while leaving the back of the store to us."

Marathon Equipment's approach provides retailers with a connected environment to the back of the store compaction and recycling equipment that delivers:

Turnkey asset managemen t, the remote monitoring of equipment to reduce unnecessary maintenance trips, optimize preventative maintenance, and deliver service and warranty programs that take less facility management time and attention.

t, the remote monitoring of equipment to reduce unnecessary maintenance trips, optimize preventative maintenance, and deliver service and warranty programs that take less facility management time and attention. Effective waste metering , helping waste generators improve recycling and waste diversion rates as they work towards their sustainability objectives.

, helping waste generators improve recycling and waste diversion rates as they work towards their sustainability objectives. Productivity gains, ensuring waste generators have the tools to effectively manage the pickup schedules for their waste and recycling streams.

In particular, Marathon's asset connectivity allows retailers to select equipment service and warranty programs that are cycle-based to fit their specific operational environment. The combination of connected assets and Marathon's extensive dealer and service network provides the peace of mind that equipment will be serviced only when needed, maximizing uptime and eliminating costly and unnecessary service trips.

From an equipment standpoint, Marathon is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of its Marathon Certified Remanufactured (MCR) program. This program provides an opportunity for waste generators to purchase remanufactured waste and recycling equipment like compactors and balers, which are built to OEM standards and backed by the same warranty and quality assurances as new Marathon units.

The MCR program allows a customer to purchase a unit that was owned by another customer in its first life or implement a program where its own equipment is remanufactured and redeployed within its store network, enabling a truly closed loop system to reduce the company's environmental impact. Critically, the remanufacturing process utilizes the original steel shell of the piece of equipment and the work is completed with regional partners. By purchasing an MCR product, the customer is picking the most sustainable solution on the market while also supporting regional small businesses and local jobs.

"Through the Connected Collections Marathon solution, retailers can be supported in their long-term sustainability objectives by eliminating unnecessary pickups, reducing recycling stream contamination, and providing documented evidence of performance, all of which aligns with our company's vision of improving lives," concluded Carroll.

For additional information or to learn more about the Marathon Back of Store Strategy, please visit the Marathon website: www.marathonequipment.com.

About Marathon Equipment Company:

Marathon Equipment Company is known throughout the world as a leading manufacturer of on-site waste compactors, balers, recycling systems, and Organics Processing solutions. The Marathon RAMJET® brand of compactors has been the industry standard for quality and innovation for more than 40 years. This line includes stationary and self-contained compactors, auger compactors, compaction containers, transfer systems, pre-crushers, apartment, and high-rise compactors. In addition to waste handling products, Marathon offers a wide range of baling solutions used in recycling and scrap processing operations, including precision-built auto-tie, two-ram, and manual-tie horizontal and vertical balers, as well as conveyor and MRF systems. For more information about Marathon visit marathonequipment.com, the Marathon Facebook page, or follow Marathon on Twitter.

About Environmental Solutions Group:

Environmental Solutions Group® ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, Heil Environmental, The Curotto-Can®, Marathon Equipment, 3rd Eye®, Soft-Pak™, Parts Central, and Bayne — to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products, providing world-class support, and impeccable business ethics in all areas of the enterprise. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

