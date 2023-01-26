BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2022.
The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2022 was -17.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were -18.1% and -18.2%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was -19.8%. “In a difficult year for the market, our Fund modestly outperformed our benchmark and our peer group,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.
The Fund paid $1.07 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2022, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.3%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.
The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2023.
ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/22)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV)
|-17.3%
|8.4%
|10.3%
|Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price)
|-19.8%
|6.6%
|9.8%
|Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category
|-18.2%
|7.2%
|8.8%
|S&P 500
|-18.1%
|7.7%
|9.4%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:
|12/31/22
|12/31/21
|Net assets
|$2,100,737,733
|$2,652,527,878
|Shares outstanding
|120,900,484
|117,872,178
|Net asset value per share
|$17.38
|$22.50
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/22)
|% of Net Assets
|Microsoft Corporation
|6.8
|%
|Apple Inc.
|5.9
|%
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|3.1
|%
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|2.5
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.*
|2.3
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|2.2
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated Class A
|2.0
|%
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|2.0
|%
|Visa Inc. Class A
|1.8
|%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|1.7
|%
|Total
|30.3
|%
|* Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/22)
|% of Net Assets
|Information Technology
|25.4
|%
|Health Care
|15.7
|%
|Financials
|11.9
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.4
|%
|Industrials
|8.5
|%
|Communication Services
|7.3
|%
|Consumer Staples
|6.8
|%
|Energy
|5.2
|%
|Utilities
|3.0
|%
|Materials
|2.6
|%
|Real Estate
|2.5
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
CONTACT: For further information please contact: adamsfunds.com/about/contact 800.638.2479