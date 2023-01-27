HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ( YMAB) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Oct. 6, 2020 – Oct. 28, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 20, 2023
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/YMAB
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ( YMAB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Y-mAbs’ past assurances that its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for I-omburtamab for the treatment of central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases in pediatric patients with neuroblastoma was “on track.”

The complaint alleges that Defendants assured investors that, pursuant to a series of meetings and other communications between Y-mAbs and the FDA, progress was being made toward meeting the FDA’s requirement that the company demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness for FDA approval of omburtamab. The complaint further alleges that Defendants did not disclose that: (1) the FDA repeatedly advised the company that effectiveness of omburtamab could not be objectively established based on a comparison of its study to an external cohort comprised of data from the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry (“CGCCR”); and (2) the company’s Study 101 was neither sufficiently advanced nor indicative of efficacy to justify FDA approval.

Investors learned the truth on Oct. 26, 2022, when the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) published its briefing document which identified FDA scientists’ concerns about the totality of evidence submitted by Y-mAbs in support of its BLA. Among other things, the briefing document revealed that the FDA informed Y-mAbs on multiple occasions that the CGCCR data external control may not be fit-for-purpose as a direct comparator for overall survival data.

Then, on Oct. 28, 2022, Y-mAbs announced that ODAC unanimously voted that the company did not provide sufficient evidence to conclude that omburtamab improves overall survival.

These events sent the price of Y-mAbs shares crashing lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Y-mAbs lied about data submitted in support of its BLA, its communications with the FDA, and the commercial prospects for I-omburtamab,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Y-mAbs and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Y-mAbs should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

ti?nf=ODczMzE4NyM1MzY1MjE1IzIwMTg1MzI=
Hagens-Berman-Sobol-Shapiro-LL.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.