ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

311 S WACKER DR CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 420 stocks valued at a total of $975.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.35%), CVX(2.45%), and JPM(2.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL bought 69,815 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 198,689. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.36.

On 01/20/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $80.52 per share and a market cap of $59.13Bil. The stock has returned -23.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 271,358-share investment in NYSE:VNT. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.74 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Vontier Corp traded for a price of $21.13 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -27.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vontier Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-book ratio of 6.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The guru established a new position worth 31,609 shares in ARCA:AVUV, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.87 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $77.72 per share and a market cap of $5.14Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL bought 15,198 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 102,703. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.17.

On 01/20/2023, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $157.38 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned -5.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP /IL reduced their investment in NYSE:RVT by 172,534 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.79.

On 01/20/2023, Royce Value Trust Inc traded for a price of $14.01 per share and a market cap of $1.51Bil. The stock has returned -13.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royce Value Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 23.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.