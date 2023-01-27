Exelixis%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that in the lawsuit Exelixis, Inc. (Exelixis) v. MSN Laboratories Private Limited et al. (MSN), Action No. 19-2017 (Consolidated), the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in Exelixis’ favor, rejecting MSN’s challenge to the cabozantinib compound patent (U.S. 7,579,473). The District Court’s decision follows an earlier Stipulation and Order of October 1, 2021, that MSN’s proposed generic cabozantinib product (Abbreviated New Drug Application [ANDA] No. 213878) infringes the ’473 patent.

Additionally, the District Court ruled that MSN’s proposed ANDA product does not infringe Exelixis’ N-2 polymorph patent (U.S. 8,877,776), which expires on October 8, 2030. The District Court’s decision does not address the validity of the ’776 patent, which was not contested by MSN.

“We are pleased the court upheld the validity of Exelixis’ cabozantinib compound patent,” said Jeffrey Hessekiel, J.D., Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Exelixis. “While we are disappointed with the court’s decision concerning infringement of the ’776 patent, we remain confident in the strength of the cabozantinib patent estate. We will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property, safeguarding the scientific innovation that drives Exelixis’ ability to continue to discover, develop and ultimately bring new medicines to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

As a result of the ruling, Exelixis intends to request that the District Court order that the effective date of any potential U.S. regulatory approval of MSN’s generic product, subject to any appeals or challenges, would be no earlier than August 14, 2026, which is the expiration date of Exelixis’ ‘473 patent.

This ruling does not impact Exelixis’ separate and ongoing suit against MSN, Exelixis, Inc. vs. MSN Laboratories Private Limited et al., Civil Action No. 22-00228 (Consolidated) (MSN II), concerning four different Orange Book-listed patents related to cabozantinib, including U.S. Patents No. 11,091,439 (crystalline salt forms); 11,091,440 (pharmaceutical compositions); 11,098,015 (methods of treatment); and 11,298,349 (pharmaceutical composition). MSN has already stipulated to infringement of the ’439, ’440, and ’015 patents, which expire on January 15, 2030. The remaining ’349 patent expires on February 10, 2032. Trial in MSN II is scheduled to begin in October 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by bi-coastal centers of discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib).

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to: Exelixis' confidence in the strength of the cabozantinib patent estate and plans to pursue every available legal action to defend its intellectual property; Exelixis' ability to continue to discover, develop and ultimately bring new medicines to patients with difficult-to-treat cancers; the anticipated schedule for the trial in MSN II; Exelixis' plans to request a specific effective date from the District Court for any potential U.S. regulatory approval of MSN's generic product; and Exelixis' plans to reinvest in its business to maximize the potential of the company's pipeline, including through targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery.

