Reliant Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $168.00Mil. The top holdings were SLB(4.64%), COP(4.25%), and TMO(4.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Reliant Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 57,250 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.61 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $76.31999999999999 per share and a market cap of $142.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01 and a price-sales ratio of 7.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 126,924-share investment in NYSE:BAC. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.44 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.23 per share and a market cap of $265.73Bil. The stock has returned -26.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 130,500 shares in NYSE:WMB, giving the stock a 2.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.56 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Williams Companies Inc traded for a price of $31.93 per share and a market cap of $38.90Bil. The stock has returned 15.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 41,535 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.06 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $94.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $138.54Bil. The stock has returned 7.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 53,745 shares in NYSE:STT, giving the stock a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.64 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, State Street Corporation traded for a price of $80.52 per share and a market cap of $29.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Street Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

