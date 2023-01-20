Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $509.04Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(1.91%), LIN(1.83%), and RTX(1.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 496,723-share investment in NYSE:PINS. Previously, the stock had a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.85 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Pinterest Inc traded for a price of $26.77 per share and a market cap of $18.16Bil. The stock has returned -15.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 382.43, a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 125.63 and a price-sales ratio of 6.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 966,274-share investment in NAS:HOOD. Previously, the stock had a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.800000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Robinhood Markets Inc traded for a price of $9.050000000000001 per share and a market cap of $8.03Bil. The stock has returned -34.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The guru sold out of their 876,221-share investment in NYSE:SNAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.859999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Snap Inc traded for a price of $9.619999999999999 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned -72.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snap Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 200,851-share investment in NAS:TWST. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Twist Bioscience Corp traded for a price of $25.75 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -53.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twist Bioscience Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.30 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 53,585 shares in NAS:TEAM, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.19 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $148.89 per share and a market cap of $38.04Bil. The stock has returned -49.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 79.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -556.80 and a price-sales ratio of 12.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

