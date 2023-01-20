Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $788.00Mil. The top holdings were MDY(13.83%), SPY(12.65%), and XLV(9.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. bought 86,170 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 668,492. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.84.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.81 per share and a market cap of $24.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.33.

During the quarter, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. bought 47,441 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 59,192. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.06.

On 01/20/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.7 per share and a market cap of $16.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. bought 5,622 shares of ARCA:MDY for a total holding of 246,172. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $440.82.

On 01/20/2023, S&P MidCap 400 ETF traded for a price of $458.72 per share and a market cap of $19.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:CWB by 19,984 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.67.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $66.68000000000001 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. bought 11,253 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 309,612. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $98.61 per share and a market cap of $67.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

