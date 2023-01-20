Sage Capital Advisors,llc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5672 LA JOLLA BLVD. LA JOLLA, CA 92037

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.38%), MMM(4.50%), and MSFT(4.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sage Capital Advisors,llc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 9,099 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 10,599. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.11.

On 01/20/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $176.15 per share and a market cap of $152.36Bil. The stock has returned -10.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-book ratio of 8.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 28,911 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 84,827. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.85.

On 01/20/2023, Dow Inc traded for a price of $56.6 per share and a market cap of $39.83Bil. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 13,171 shares of ARCA:XLI for a total holding of 18,529. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.84999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $97.63 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned -3.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a price-book ratio of 4.46.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 10,756 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 51,218. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.

On 01/20/2023, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $117.58 per share and a market cap of $131.81Bil. The stock has returned -30.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-book ratio of 7.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.43 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Sage Capital Advisors,llc bought 29,253 shares of NAS:WBA for a total holding of 106,079. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 01/20/2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $35.41 per share and a market cap of $30.54Bil. The stock has returned -30.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.