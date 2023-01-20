Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1250 stocks valued at a total of $4.00Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.21%), MSFT(2.71%), and KO(1.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 420,763 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 01/20/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.42 per share and a market cap of $117.29Bil. The stock has returned -44.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 109,209 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 01/20/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $87.48 per share and a market cap of $114.95Bil. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. bought 41,753 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 77,172. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.61.

On 01/20/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $272.89 per share and a market cap of $171.85Bil. The stock has returned -19.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-book ratio of 7.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:KMB by 85,016 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.05.

On 01/20/2023, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $132.16 per share and a market cap of $44.60Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-book ratio of 101.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 89,659 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 01/20/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $134.75 per share and a market cap of $395.40Bil. The stock has returned -6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

